Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:24 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:58 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:15 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southwest swell will continue to fade out today, followed by mainly background southerly swells and below normal surf for south facing shores tonight through the upcoming weekend. Aside from a little trade wind swell wrap, surf along north facing shores will be flat through the upcoming weekend. The only notable surf during the next 7 days will be along east facing shores, where persistent moderate to strong trades will keep surf near the summertime average.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.