PC: Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua hosts a Career Fair on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 3-6 p.m.

“Benefits include competitive wages, 401k and Roth 401k retirement savings with a 4% company match, affordable health care for individual and family, disability benefits, health care and dependent care savings account options, free employee meals and parking, adoption benefits, Marriott Explore Discount program providing discounted hotel rooms at all 30 company brands, and great career growth opportunity worldwide,” according to a company announcement.

There are more than 30 job openings listed. To view open positions click here.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, then head to the Career Fair in Salon 1 and 2 at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua on June 8, 2021. Free self-parking is available. Applicants are encouraged to bring two copies of their resume. On the spot interviews will be conducted for hourly positions.