Maui police responded to four burglaries, seven vehicle thefts and 14 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from May 30 – June 5, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 20 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 13 percent from the week before when eight incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 56 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

4 Burglaries

Kīhei:

Tuesday, June 1, 2:34 a.m.: 1772 Hoʻonanea St., Kīhei. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, June 1, 11:33 a.m.: 3200 block of Wailea Alanui Drive, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Friday, June 4, 6:18 a.m.: 1035 Makawao Ave., Makawao. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Friday, June 4, 2:04 p.m.: 1710 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku at Central Maui Self Storage. Non-residential, forced entry.

7 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Thursday, June 3, 8:14 a.m.: 100 block of Kāne Road, Haʻikū. Ford, white.

Kahului:

Tuesday, June 1, 6:49 a.m.: 300 block of Lāʻau St., Kahului. Honda, red.

Wednesday, June 2, 1:16 p.m.: 29 Alahao St., Kahului at Kanahā Beach. Toyota, grey.

Pāʻia:

Monday, May 31, 7:31 a.m.: Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Hoʻokipa Beach Park. Toyota, silver.

Waiehu:

Sunday, May 30, 9:17 a.m.: 1300 block of Mālaihi Road, Waiehu. Toyota, black.

Wailuku:

Monday, May 31, 8:06 p.m.: 1-100 Maui Lani Parkway, Wailuku. Honda, maroon.

Thursday, June 3, 9:07 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Wailuku at Wailua Falls. Ford, silver.

14 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Monday, May 31, 6:06 p.m.: 1-100 Puʻukoa Place, Haʻikū. Dodge, white.

Friday, June 4, 8:07 a.m.: Hāna Highway, Haʻikū at Twin Falls. Chevrolet, silver.

Hāna:

Friday, June 4, 5:58 p.m.: 12200 block of Hāna Highway, Hāna. Toyota, grey.

Hoʻolehua:

Friday, June 4, 6:36 p.m.: 3200 block Farrington Ave., Hoʻolehua. Honda, gold.

Kahului:

Sunday, May 30, 3:03 p.m.: Kahului Airport, Kahului. Lexus, white.

Monday, May 31, 4:50 p.m.: 1-100 Keolani Place, Kahului. Nissan, red.

Wednesday, June 2, 12:13 p.m.: 1-100 Vevau St., Kahului. Nissan, blue.

Thursday, June 3, 6:07 p.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Road, Kahului. Ford, gold.

Kīhei:

Sunday, May 30, 10:44 a.m.: 900 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Honda, white.

Tuesday, June 1, 3:08 p.m.: 1000 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. YN, blue.

Tuesday, June 1, 5:29 p.m.: 1900 block of Kaʻahele Place, Kīhei. Jeep, grey.

Lahaina:

Thursday, June 3, 5:06 p.m.: 500 block of Front St., Lahaina. TN, black.

