Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-4 1-4 1-4 1-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:40 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:45 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:17 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent moderate southwest to south swell has diminished but a series of low background southwest south swells traveling through the next several days will hold slightly below normal surf along many south facing shores.

North facing shore surf will remain near flat with some spots benefiting from a trade wind wave wrap through the remainder of the week.

The only notable surf will be along eastern exposed shores. Persistent moderate to locally strong trades over and upstream of the islands will push in a higher wind wave swell that will produce east coast choppy conditions and near summertime average surf heights.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.