Maui Surf Forecast for June 08, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-4
|1-4
|1-4
|1-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The recent moderate southwest to south swell has diminished but a series of low background southwest south swells traveling through the next several days will hold slightly below normal surf along many south facing shores.
North facing shore surf will remain near flat with some spots benefiting from a trade wind wave wrap through the remainder of the week.
The only notable surf will be along eastern exposed shores. Persistent moderate to locally strong trades over and upstream of the islands will push in a higher wind wave swell that will produce east coast choppy conditions and near summertime average surf heights.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com