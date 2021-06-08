Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 08, 2021

June 8, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-4
1-4
1-4
1-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:40 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:45 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:17 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The recent moderate southwest to south swell has diminished but a series of low background southwest south swells traveling through the next several days will hold slightly below normal surf along many south facing shores. 


North facing shore surf will remain near flat with some spots benefiting from a trade wind wave wrap through the remainder of the week. 


The only notable surf will be along eastern exposed shores. Persistent moderate to locally strong trades over and upstream of the islands will push in a higher wind wave swell that will produce east coast choppy conditions and near summertime average surf heights. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




