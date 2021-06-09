PC: Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming Corporation and Hawaiian Airlines today announced a strategic partnership that will allow members to earn more benefits and rewards through the B Connected player loyalty and HawaiianMiles programs.



Effective today, loyalty members will enjoy reciprocal earning and redemption benefits. The partnership provides customers with greater access to B Connected’s exciting selection of reward tiers, exclusive player benefits and entertainment experiences, as well as more ways to earn and use HawaiianMiles.



“Boyd Gaming has had a special relationship with Hawaiian’s guests for more than 45 years, and we are proud to partner with Hawaiian Airlines to offer our B Connected customers from Hawai‘i more opportunities to earn benefits and rewards,” said Andre Filosi, vice president and general manager of the California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel. “Through this partnership, both Boyd Gaming and Hawaiian Airlines members will earn more perks as they travel to and from Hawai‘i or visit Boyd Gaming destinations nationwide, including the popular California Hotel and Casino.”



“It’s no secret our guests have a strong affinity for Las Vegas and Boyd Gaming properties, so we’re thrilled to offer our HawaiianMiles members more value through reciprocal program benefits,” said Danica Wong, director of HawaiianMiles at Hawaiian Airlines. “We also look forward to welcoming more B Connected customers onboard to experience our signature Mea Hoʻokipa (I am host) service as they travel to our island home.”



Recognized as one of USA Today’s “10Best” casino loyalty programs nationwide, the B Connected program offers five player tiers – Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium. Rewards and perks grow as players move up through the tiers. B Connected offers members a host of benefits, including discounts on hotel stays and retail purchases at Boyd Gaming properties; special discounts with exclusive partners; and access to Boyd Gaming promotions and contests. B Connected members also have the opportunity to earn annual cruises; vacations to B Connected destinations in Las Vegas and Hawai’i; and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as luxury VIP vacations, culinary experiences, and exclusive entertainment and sporting events.



B Connected Points and tier benefits are honored at Boyd Gaming properties across the country, including Boyd Gaming destination resorts in Las Vegas, the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and throughout the Midwest.



The HawaiianMiles program, which was introduced in 1998, is free for members to join and offers flexibility with no mileage expiration. Miles can be earned for every mile flown with Hawaiian Airlines, and by flying with the carrier’s designated partner airlines, making purchases with the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® or shopping at partner merchants. Miles can be redeemed for travel, food, shopping and more, or turned into a charitable donation via the HawaiianMiles giving program.