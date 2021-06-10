By Wendy Osher

Illegal parking along Hāna Highway June 2021. Photo: courtesy.

Illegal parking along Hāna Highway June 2021. PC: Wendy Midgett

Citing safety concerns and illegal parking along scenic and popular stops along the Hāna Highway, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation today began installing “no parking” signs reflecting a $200 surcharge in addition to a $35 parking violation at several spots along the winging road into East Maui.

Sign installation began today at the Waikamoi Stream Bridge at Mile 10.

State officials say approximately 10 signs will be installed at each location. Locations identified for the increased fines are: Waikamoi Stream Bridge; Twin Falls; Bamboo Forest; Ching’s Pond; Waikani Bridge; Pua‘a Ka‘a Park; and Hanawī Bridge.

“Since the sudden return of tourism, we have been receiving complaints from local residents about problems along the Hāna Highway (Route 360),” said Josiah Nishita, Maui County Deputy Managing Director during a press briefing today. “Some tourists have been parking illegally, or stopping in the middle of the road to take photos of waterfalls or other sights on the way to Hāna.”

“The signage provides additional means for the state to follow up on additional enforcement actions,” said Nishita, noting that Maui police officers have already responded to the problem by issuing dozens of citations for parking violations, “but the signs will be extremely helpful,” he said.

The signs warn of the surcharge and citation fee, which is enforceable under Hawaiʻi Revised Statute 291C-111. State Transportation officials say the signage is being installed to reduce the temptation for drivers to illegally park on Hāna Highway. Illegal parking along the only road to Hāna has caused numerous safety concerns, according to DOT officials.

“Mahalo to HDOT for discouraging illegal parking on Hāna Highway with new signs to help enforce state law that allows for a $200 surcharge for illegal stopping or parking on a state highway,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release statement. “These measures remind anyone who visits Hāna to respect our community and culture. Risking the health and safety of others for a photo op is simply unacceptable.”

After the “no parking” signs with the increased fines have been installed, HDOT will install “slower traffic pullover” signs in the area near Ching’s Pond between mile markers 17 and 18. State officials say these signs will be installed “to reduce dangerous maneuvers and situations resulting in aggressive driving.” Installation is expected in July.

“Even though the road to Hāna has become a visitor attraction, our local residents rely on this road for getting necessary supplies, driving to medical appointments and much more. We do ask visitors to respect our community and culture, especially our isolated and rural communities that have limited access to healthcare and other supplies and necessities,” said Nishita. “Please do not stop in the middle of the road to take a photo, risking the health and safety of others and yourself is unacceptable and not allowed.”