MACC Accepting Artist Applications for Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2022

June 10, 2021, 10:21 AM HST
Artists can now apply for the Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2022 to be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery. Screen shot from MACC video

Maui Arts & Cultural Center is accepting applications from artists for its signature triennial exhibition: Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2022.

The exhibition, with new dates of Jan. 11 – March 20, 2022, will be held at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery.

Jury dates on four islands will take place in September and October of this year. The statewide juried exhibition includes $20,000 in awards to select artists. The Jurors’ Choice Award for $15,000 is sponsored by Carolyn Schaefer. The Gene & Ruth Freedman People’s Choice Award for $5,000 is based on the popular vote of gallery visitors and is sponsored by the Eugene and Ruth Freedman Family Foundation. 

Artists interested in participating in Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2022 are encouraged to access the “Call to Artists” prospectus and application on the MACC’s website

The exhibition jurors are: Carl Jennings, Associate Professor, Arts and Humanities at Kapiolani Community College; Codie King, Director, Wailoa Center; and Jan Sato, Baldwin High School art teacher.

