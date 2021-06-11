Today is Kamehameha Day, a day that honors the life of Kamehameha the Great, who is credited with the unification of the islands under one rule.

The 2021 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a is going virtual this year, and will be available for release next Saturday, June 19, 2021.

PC: 2021 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Virtual Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a

The event features pre-recording content showcasing Maui businesses, nonprofits and pā‘ū riders. Organizers say the production allows for deeper sharing and features a never-before-seen pā‘ū demonstration as well as healthy cooking and entertainment by island hālau.

The parade portion of the program will be available for viewing on the event’s Facebook page, starting at 9 a.m.

The virtual ho‘olaule‘a follows at 12 p.m. “When you go to a ho‘olaule‘a – you hit the crafters and when you are pau shopping, grab your plate lunch and go listen to the music. So in our virtual ho‘olaule‘a you are going to get to experience all of that,” said event coordinator Daryl Fujiwara.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

You’ll learn to cook healthy with Maui Health’s Kula Hospital, make a craft with Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata and enjoy entertainment by award winning singer and Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua and Ka Pilina – fresh off of their CD debut and nominated for Most Promising Artists of Year; Hawaiian Music Album of the Year and Hawaiian Language Performance of the Year for this years Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Everyone has worked so hard, especially the video production crew. I want to say going virtual is harder than throwing our in person parade and ho‘olaule‘a. We had to shoot on multiple days at different locations, hoping for no background noise or wind, chasing sunlight and clouds, it’s a whole other kind of coordination,” said Fujiwara. “We’re excited for all of you to see and learn about our Maui Nui through these video presentations.”

Mauiʻs 2021 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Court consists of:

Pāʻū Marshal Page, Wilford Souza

Pāʻū Marshal, Peter Klein

Hawaiʻi Page, Kapena Kamai Jr.

Hawaiʻi Princess, Tehani Cabanilla-Aricayos

Kahoʻolawe Page, Lokepa Cabanilla-Aricayos, Father of Hawaiʻi Island Princess

Kahoʻolawe Princess, Tamara Cabanilla Aricayos, Mother of Hawaiʻi island Princess

Maui Page, Samantha Lee Lepeka Hara Perdido, sister-in-law to

Maui Princess, Tiara “Tia” Perdido Ampong

Niʻihau Page, Nicolle Rockett

Niʻihau Princess, Charlene Lehua Butchart

Lanaʻi Page, Leah Melzer

Lanaʻi Princess, Rebekah Melzer, Mother of the Page

Molokaʻi Page, Charlene Thompson-McCameron

Molokaʻi Princess, Gabrielle Celestine Kiyome Berce

Oʻahu Page, Garrett Montalvo

Oʻahu Princess, Kathleen Birmingham

Kauaʻi Page, April Lani Prados

Kauaʻi Princess, Leila Kalani Larson

Pāʻū Queen Page, James Kimo Lum, Wahine hololio 2021

Pāʻū Queen, GenaAstrid Māhelanai Lay Rickard

“We can’t wait to return safely to in-person events. The Nā Kamehameha Parade is usually held in Lahaina, ending at Keawaiki, Maui’s famous Banyan Tree. There is also a ho‘olaule‘a afterward, which includes keiki activities, food, a pāʻū award ceremony, hula and more.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The King Kamehameha Day holiday is Friday, June 11, 2021. Join the King Kamehameha Lei Draping Ceremonies on Hawaii island and Oahu Virtually:

Hilo Lei Draping: Watch on Nā Leo TV broadcasted from 5pm-6pm, locally on Spectrum Channel 53, online at naleo.tv/channel-53/, on facebook Live: @naleotv, and streaming on free NLTV mobile app.

Honolulu Lei Draping: Watch on ʻŌlelo channel 53 for both Spectrum and Hawaiian Tel, and ʻŌlelo channel 1053(HD) on Hawaiian Tel on June 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., June 23, 2021 at 6 p.m., June 24, 2021 at 8 a.m, June 25, 2021 at 4 p.m., and June 27, 2021 at 10 p.m.

The Maui program was made possible through the support of the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Montage Kapalua, Kīāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Lona Ridge and the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club.