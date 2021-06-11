Honolulu skyline. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced today he has received approval for a newly modified framework and move into an expanded Tier 4, effective immediately.

The move allows social gatherings of up to 25 people at outdoor venues, including at parks and beaches. The group size for indoor social gatherings remains at 10 people.

“We continue to make solid progress as a community in our fight against COVID. At this point vaccinations are key to easing restrictions, and hopefully ending the tier system altogether,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press release announcement. “We are in this fight together, and if you have yet to get your vaccination, I strongly urge you to do so as soon as possible.”

Tier 4 modifications for the City and County of Honolulu include:

Social gatherings outdoors allowed with up to 25 people

Social gatherings indoors allowed with up to 10 people

Indoor organized sports are allowed; spectators are allowed at up to 33% capacity (subject to Dept. of Parks and Recreation permitting and availability of the facility)

Commercial recreational boating allowed without capacity limit (restaurant/bar rules apply if food/beverage consumption is allowed)

Social establishments such as dance/nightlife/karaoke are allowed up to 50% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination

Outdoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 people

Indoor events such as concerts, meetings and conventions are allowed with a mitigation plan and 50% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination

Outdoor events at venues with defined capacity limits are allowed with a mitigation plan, 33% capacity or 67% capacity if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination

Outdoor events at venues without defined capacity but have controlled ingress and egress are allowed with a mitigation plan, at 30 individuals per 1,000 square feet or 60 individuals per 1,000 square feet if all attendees are tested or show proof of full vaccination

Arcades are allowed without capacity limit (restaurant/bar rules apply if food/beverage consumption is allowed)

Road races and triathlons allowed with a permit, starting group size subject to gathering size limit

O‘ahu residents are encouraged to visit the website, oneoahu.org for more information on proclamations, emergency orders, business resources, and financial and housing assistance programs in the City and County of Honolulu. If they do not find what they are looking for on the site, residents can call the 768-CITY (2489) information hotline or email [email protected]