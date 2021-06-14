Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:59 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 01:28 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 03:56 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:38 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then rise, possibly reaching High Surf Advisory levels next weekend. A short-period north swell will produce small surf along north facing shores through Wednesday night. Surf along north facing shores will be minimal through the rest of the week, but a small northwest swell is possible early next week. Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce only small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
