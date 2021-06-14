Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:59 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:54 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 01:28 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 03:56 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:38 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then rise, possibly reaching High Surf Advisory levels next weekend. A short-period north swell will produce small surf along north facing shores through Wednesday night. Surf along north facing shores will be minimal through the rest of the week, but a small northwest swell is possible early next week. Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce only small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.