Hale Kaiola Sustainable Housing Community in South Maui to Break Ground This Summer

June 15, 2021, 2:24 PM HST
June 15, 2:25 PM
Hale Kaiola project renderings. PC: Alaula Real Estate / alaularealestade.com

Maui builder, Alaula, recently received approval from the Maui County Council to move forward in constructing the new, Hale Kaiola sustainable housing community for local families.

The new complex is set to break ground sometime this summer and will include 20 duplex buildings located on three acres at the corner of Kaiola and ʻOhukai Street in Kīhei, a few blocks mauka from Mai Poina ‘Oe Ia’u and Kalepolepo Beach Park.

Hale Kaiola will create 40 total available units in both two and three-bedroom configurations, ranging from 730 to 1,240 total square feet.

Current island residents who earn between 80% and 140% of the median area income (as determined by the Department of Housing and Human Concerns) will be eligible to apply. Currently, this translates to a total household income of anywhere between $78,000 to $136,500 for residential, multifamily housing.

“The Hale Kaiola development represents a major step forward for kamaʻāina-first housing on Maui, helping to ensure that the island’s citizens have an equitable chance to become homeowners amidst the ongoing challenges of escalating prices and a lack of inventory,” according to an announcement from Alaula.

Alaula will utilize sustainable design and technology, incorporating open design and green community gathering spaces complete with gazebos, grills, and a playground. The development was planned to take advantage of Maui’s natural cooling elements, directional trade winds and natural shading sources, to lower the overall energy consumption for future residents.

