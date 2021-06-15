Maui News

Speed Limit Reduced to 35 mph on Pi‘ilani Highway Between Uwapo and Līpoa

June 15, 2021, 5:19 PM HST
Piʻilani Highway. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui motorists are advised that the posted speed limit on Piʻilani Highway between Uwapo Road/Kaiwahine Street and Līpoa Street/Līpoa Parkway will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph in both directions. The new speed limit signs were installed June 15, 2021 and are effective immediately, according to a Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announcement.

Since November 2020, a construction speed limit of 30 mph was in place to support guardrail and other safety work along the route. This work is complete, and the new posted speed limit will replace the construction speed limit.

According to the DOT, “Piʻilani Highway is a principal arterial with auxiliary turn lanes, multiple signalized intersection, multiple unsignalized intersection, crosswalks, merge areas, and multi modal use including pedestrians and bicyclists.”

“The lower posted speed limit of 35 mph is appropriate for a multi modal use corridor and will improve safety for all roadway users,” according to a department press release.

