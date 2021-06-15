Mālama Maui Nuiʻs Go Green Recycling event for West Maui Residents will take place June 19, from 9 am to noon, in Lahaina.

Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, June 19 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Hwy (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court).

Due to COVID-19 best practices, appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:

Air Conditioners

Batteries (lead acid only)

Bicycles

Washers and Dryers

Dishwashers

Microwaves

Refrigerators

Stoves

Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)

Water Heaters

Scrap Metal

Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords only)

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by the non-profit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space and the County of Maui Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.



For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, please visit the Mālama Maui Nui website at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen or sign up for their E-newsletter.