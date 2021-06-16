Uncle George Kahumoku. PC: Courtesy

Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, George Kahumoku Jr. is the special live entertainment guest at the Sunset Market in Wailea Village, June 17.

“Uncle George” will play slack-key guitar and to help raise funds for the Kimokeo Foundation.

Sponsored by Wailea Village and Sabado Art Gallery, the Sunset Market takes place every first and third Thursday of the month with the summer hours of 5 to 8 p.m.

The third Thursdays is held in partnership with Kimokeo Kapahulehua to bring Hawaiian and Polynesian cultural classes and exhibits. It also serves as a fundraising effort for the Kimokeo Foundation.

The Foundation organizes feather-lei-making classes, poi-pounding demonstrations, keiki hula and art exhibits for Sunset Market attendees, and receives fundraising monies from participating local vendors.

Sunset Market brings together culinary artists, merchants and farmers at Wailea Village’s courtyard offering locally-made clothes and skincare products, Maui-grown vegetables, fruits and flora, baked goods, beverages, ready-to-eat food, and many other culinary treats.

Sunset Market and the collaboration with Kimokeo Foundation is a continuation of Wailea Village’s mission to perpetuate local culture and businesses.

Most of its permanent tenants are locally-owned shops including Akamai Coffee, Paper Garden, HUE, Droplets., Bikini Market, WaterLily Maui, Wailea Blue Course Pro Shop, Snorkel Bob’s, Juvenal Hair Salon, Manoli’s Pizza Company, and Sabado Gallery & Boutique – all of which are open.

To put safety first, Wailea Village will be observing all mandates imposed by Maui County including social distancing, wearing masks, and hand cleansing will be mandatory. All tables will be outside and more than six feet apart. Each table will have hand sanitizers and maintain clean stations.

The list of participating vendors may change without notice.Sunset Market at Wailea Village is located at 100 Wailea Ike. For more information, visit www.waileavillage.com.