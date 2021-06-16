Alx Kawakami performs as a solo act at the MACC Saturday, June 19. Courtesy of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center announced the addition of singer-songwriter Alx Kawakami in a solo concert streaming Saturday, June 19.

Taking place on the Castle Theater stage, the free event will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. HST on the MACC website, its Facebook and YouTube pages and on Akakū channel 55.

Alx Kawakami has made a name for himself with his songwriting and energetic live performances and has received several Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards along the way.

When working with Producer Ken Caillat (of Fleetwood Mac), he likened Kawakami’s voice to that of a national legend, and began to call him the “Hawaiian James Taylor.” Along with Taylor, Kawakami’s music has been associated with the musical style of John Mayer, Jason Mraz, Crosby Stills and Nash and the Eagles.

Having been raised in a musical family, he was mentored by his father Lloyd, a professional musician and a member of the original C&K band. Growing up listening and singing the iconic duo’s music, Kawakami’s unique, uplifting style compliments the songs of C&K.

“The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Live @ the MACC series launched in November 2020 to offer a respite during the pandemic while bringing joy to the community via the arts and various art forms,” according to venue organizers.

There have been a combination of drive-in movies, live and live-streamed concerts, visual arts programming and special events.

All Live @ the MACC events are free of charge. Donations and support for the MACC are welcome and can be made online at www.mauiarts/org/donate.

“The MACC remains closed to the public on a daily basis, following state and county COVID-19 guidelines. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center, while still experiencing an extended intermission, remains committed that — when it truly CAN happen SAFELY on Maui, it WILL happen at the MACC,” according to an event announcement.

For more information log on to MauiArts.org or call the MACC Box Office Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..