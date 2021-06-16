Maui News

Maui Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man

June 16, 2021, 2:24 PM HST
Edward White, 41, also known goes by the name Guy White.

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of 41-year-old Edward White, who also known goes by the name Guy White.

White was reported missing on the afternoon of June 15, 2021, after his family reported not hearing from him for approximately three months.

His family is concerned for his safety and well-being as White usually contacts his family a few times every month.

Police say White is presumably houseless and is known to frequent the Pāʻia and Kahului areas, specifically Dairy Road. His campsite is believed to be between the Kanahā Beach Park in Kahului and Spreckelsville in the Pāia area, according to police. He is known to utilize a bicycle as his primary transportation to and from his campsite.

White is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, and has reddish/auburn hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400; or if it is an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-020929.

