













Hawai‘i conservation and environmental education nonprofit Kupu is seeking applicants for its 11-month paid Conservation Leadership Development Program, which targets recent high school graduates, college graduates and young professionals looking to establish a career in conservation. Priority deadline is June 30, 2021.

The program runs from October 2021 through August 2022, and focuses on developing the next generation of environmental stewards. Participants are matched with a single conservation host site for the duration of the program, during which they learn and serve alongside conservation experts.

More than 100 host sites are available on Maui, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu.

This extensive network of partner sites offers exposure to the fields of ornithology, botany, natural and aquatic resource management, biology, marine biology, Hawaiian cultural studies and more.

In addition to gaining valuable insight in the conservation field and protecting Hawaii’s natural environment, program participants receive a $1,600 monthly living allowance, healthcare, childcare, a $6,345 AmeriCorps education award and the option to participate in Kupu’s Earned Admission initiative, which offers heavily subsidized virtual learning and college credits through a partnership with Arizona State University.

Through this program, Tessa Broholm served with the US Fish and Wildlife Service National Wildlife Refuge System on both Maui and Kaua‘i. She said she had multiple opportunities to connect with other members and conservation groups across the islands.

“The ability to meet, create connections and network across Hawaiʻi absolutely helped me land my first full-time job in conservation,” said Broholm, who is currently working as a Predator Control Specialist at Hallux Ecosystem Restoration on Kauaʻi. “Learning invasive species management techniques during my CLDP term prepared me to hit the ground running.”

To apply online or for more details, click here.

For questions, contact [email protected] or call 808-735-1221, extension 2002. In accordance with Federal Law, Kupu is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.