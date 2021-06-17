File photo of previous graduates of MEOʻs Core Four Business Planning Course series.

During the next Core Four Business Planning Course series, presented by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, the person with the top business plan will receive a prize of up to $25,000 for start-up costs.

A total of eight monetary awards, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, will be presented to the top business plans in the online class series that runs from 5 to 7 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 6 to Aug. 5. The classes will be offered via Zoom.

The Core Four Business Planning Course costs $50. Financial assistance is available.

The course provides a total of 24 hours, covering how to write a business plan and providing information needed to start, operate and grow a business. It is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or who are just starting and need direction.

Those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course can call David Daly at the MEO Business Development Center at 808-249-2990.

Registration is required for the five-week series and can be done by submitting an online application at www.meoinc.org/programs-services/business-development-center/core-four/.

Enrollment forms also can be picked up from 8 am to 4 pm weekdays by appointment at MEO’s Family Center in Wailuku near the J. Walter Cameron Center. (The Family Center currently is closed to the public, except by reservation.)

Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama allocated the funds for the awards from her district allowance for the countywide program in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. The Core Four Business Planning Course receives funding from the Maui County Office of Economic Development.