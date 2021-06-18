Maui Arts & Entertainment

Enjoy Hawaiian Mele at Maui Ocean Center This Father’s Day

June 18, 2021, 7:08 PM HST
* Updated June 18, 5:18 PM
Photo: Liz Morales of ʻAhumanu PC: file via Kanaeokana.

Island musician, Liz Morales, who is the founder and permanent member of wahine trio, ʻAhumanu, now performs Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maui Ocean Center. Morales’ first performance is June 20, 2021 (Father’s Day). She will continue to perform weekly through Sept. 6, 2021 (Labor Day).

Having released four albums and performed worldwide, Morales will share her signature sound with focus on Hawaiian mele. She will be accompanied by a guest hula dancer who will encourage keiki to join in and learn about fish, the Hawaiian way.

“We are so absolutely delighted to welcome Liz to the Maui Ocean Center as part of our Ocean Aloha family program launch this month,” said Toni Rojas, CMP, Director of Marketing. “As an accomplished singer-songwriter with a sincere love for her islands and passion for music, she brings joy to all who listen,” said Rojas.

Ocean Aloha is Maui Ocean Center’s island-based marine conservation program in support of further educating malihini (visitors), kamaʻāina (residents), and ʻohana (families) the importance of caring for natural resources for future generations.

The program is designed for guests of all ages and the entire family can partake in cultural exhibits and “edu-tainment” including outdoor presentations, demonstrations and interactive learning from island grown practitioners, talent and team members. Through storytelling, they share their personal experiences and wisdom handed down for generations.

