SALTY Furniture, known for its iconic surfboard coffee tables and ocean-inspired home decor, has teamed up with eight-time SUP World Champion, four-time Big Wave Award Winner and Surfing Hall of Fame inductee Kai Lenny to release a new surfboard coffee table collection.

Influenced by ocean bathymetry, the Kai Lenny Black Edition is a tribute to the psychedelic 1970s age of surfing and features bathymetric line art atop a modern black surfboard. The Kai Lenny Alaïa Edition honors Lenny’s Hawaiian roots and reinvigorates retro surf style with a dual-tone board emblazoned with the word “Aloha.” Each table’s underside is signed by Lenny.

SALTY Furniture founder Benjamin Rossillon explains, “At SALTY Furniture, we want to bring our way of living into the home and give everyone the opportunity to always connect with the ocean no matter where they are. By partnering with Kai Lenny for this collection, we draw an even deeper connection to the waves and the art of surfing. Kai is an incredible waterman, an explorer always searching for new ways to ride the ocean.”

“Surfing is more than a sport. It’s an inspirational lifestyle that has impacted my entire life. For this collection with SALTY, I wanted to harness the ocean’s energy and translate it into pieces of furniture that I can connect with when I’m not in the water,” notes Kai Lenny. “As a waterman, I’m more comfortable in the ocean than I am on land, so this collection really helps bring that sense of surf culture indoors.”

Each SALTY Furniture x Kai Lenny Surfboard Coffee Table is handcrafted from authentic surfboard foam blanks set atop smooth beechwood legs. The boards are available for a limited-time pre-order price of $699 (MSRP: $799) with free shipping within the contiguous US.

Both tables in the SALTY Furniture x Kai Lenny Surfboard Coffee Table Collection are available for pre-order at SALTY-Furniture.com.

[ABOUT SALTY Furniture]

Founded by French designer and ocean lover Benjamin Rossillon, SALTY Furniture is a surf-inspired furniture and home-decor brand specializing in effortless yet vibrant pieces that bring the ocean to indoor and outdoor home spaces. SALTY Furniture is a proud partner of the Surfrider Foundation San Diego County Chapter, contributing to its mission to protect the ocean, waves and beaches for all to enjoy. For more on SALTY Furniture, please visit SALTY-Furniture.com.

[ABOUT KAI LENNY]Born and raised on the island of Maui, Kai Lenny is the epitome of a multi-hyphenate waterman, striving to develop and ride the most-advanced equipment in the world. As a product of his environment, Lenny is an eight-time SUP World Champion, four-time Big Wave Award Winner and member of the Surfing Hall of Fame with a passion for competition and innovation. For more on Kai Lenny, please visit www.KaiWatermanLenny.com.