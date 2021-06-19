More than 250 households are receiving help from Maui County’s Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program. Residents have received more than $675,000 to make overdue rent and utility payments.

“Those who think they might be eligible should look into the program and apply for help,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “The Federal Treasury has given Maui Country quite a bit of funding because so many here were laid off or lost work hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many fell behind on rent and utility payments, so we’re encouraging those residents to apply for financial help through this program.”

Most applications for assistance have come from South Maui (176 applications), West Maui (151) and Central Maui (114). An estimated 96% of the applications submitted have come from households earning 80% and below the area median income in Maui County.

So far, nearly 1,600 residents have gone through a pre-screening process, with 1,409 applications sent to those who qualify. Of those, 766, or slightly more than half, have submitted a completed application.

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi is administering the program on behalf of Maui County and is contacting applicants by phone or email to complete their applications.

Those who would like more information or want to apply should go to: https://mauicounty.gov/MauiRentHelp for more information or call

Maui County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program Help Line at: 808-873-4673.

Qualifying households are required to:

Show financial harm from the pandemic, such as qualifying for unemployment, job loss, reduction in wages, or increase in household expenses

Show at least one household member is at risk of losing housing

Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income for Maui County

Priority will be given to applicants who: Have a household income less than 50% of the area median income for Maui County; OR Have at least one household member who has been unemployed for at least 90 days at the time of application AND is still unemployed at the time of application Only one person per household should apply. In addition, landlords may apply on behalf of their tenants, with the tenants’ permission. To receive an application, households must first complete an online pre-screening form. After Hawaii Catholic Charities reviews this form, applicants will be contacted with instructions on next steps. For qualifying households, the program will pay:



Up to $2,500 a month in back rent and unpaid utility bills

Up to $2,000 for future rent payments

Up to $500 a month for future electric, water and sewer, and gas bills

Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance

Payments will be made directly to a landlord or utility company

The Maui County Emergency Rental Assistance Program can help to pay rent or utility debts going back to March 13, 2020, current bills, or future bills, depending upon a household’s needs. Those who received previous rent or utility assistance from other COVID-19 relief programs but still need assistance are also encouraged to apply. Program staff will verify previous assistance received to prevent duplication of services.

Interested tenants, landlords or those who know of a household that could benefit from the Emergency Rental Assistance program can read frequently asked questions at: https://mauicounty.gov/Faq.aspx?TID=139

Charts: Income Qualifications for the Maui County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

At or below 50% of the Area Median Income for Maui County. Currently the 50% income limits are:

Size of Household Annual Income Limit to Qualify 1 person Less than $35,900 a year 2 people Less than $41,000 a year 3 people Less than $46,150 a year 4 people Less than $51,250 a year 5 people Less than $55,350 a year 6 people Less than $59,450 a year 7 people Less than $63,550 a year 8 people Less than $67,650 a year

At or below 80% of the Area Median Income for Maui County. Currently the 80% income limits are: