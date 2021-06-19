Maui police responded to one burglary, five vehicle thefts and nine vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 6-12, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 75% from the week before when four incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 29% from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 36% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

1 Burglaries

Wailuku:

Wednesday, June 9, 3 p.m.: 200 block of ʻĒkoʻa Place, Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

5 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Friday, June 11, 3:25 p.m.: 810 Haʻikū Road, Haʻikū at Haʻikū Cannery. Ford, grey.

Kahului:

Tuesday, June 8, 6:23 a.m.: 100 block of Mānea Place, Kahului. Ford, green.

Kula:

Thursday, June 10, 8:49 p.m.: 300 block of Hoʻopālua Drive, Kula. Toyota, white.

Pāʻia:

Tuesday, June 8, 8:40 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Hoʻokipa Beach Park. Toyota, grey.

Waiheʻe:

Monday, June 7, 6 p.m.: 14100 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Waiheʻe. Toyota, blue.

9 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Thursday, June 10, 1:08 p.m.: 1900 block of Haʻikū Road, Haʻikū. Ford, white.

Kahului:

Monday, June 7, 10:01 a.m.: 70 Lono Ave., Kahului at Plantation Grindz. Nissan, silver.

Kīhei:

Sunday, June 6, 7:42 a.m.: 2400 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Nissan, grey.

Sunday, June 6, 10:40 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Road, Kīhei. Honda, grey.

Monday, June 7, 8:01 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Road, Kīhei. Sandi, blue.

Wednesday, June 9, 9:54 a.m.: 100 block of Halekūʻai St., Kīhei. Pontiac, blue.

Waiheʻe:

Friday, June 11, 2:35 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Makamakaʻole Gulch. Toyota, tan.

Wailea:

Sunday, June 6, 11:13 p.m.: 400 block of Mikioi Place, Wailea. Ford, silver.

Wailuku: