Night Closures of Haleakalā Highway at Makawao Avenue, June 22-24

June 19, 2021, 10:32 AM HST
Haleakalā Highway. PC: Wendy Osher file

Maui motorists are advised of night closures on Haleakalā Highway at the Makawao Avenue intersection, June 22-24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reports that complete closure of the intersection at night will clear the work zone of traffic, allowing the contractor to expedite asphalt milling and paving work and provide increased safety for their workers and the traveling public.

During the closure hours, Haleakalā Highway traffic will be detoured at the Makani Road intersection and at the Kula Highway/Old Haleakalā Highway intersection.

Motorists are advised to drive with care and obey construction signage when approaching the work area and accessing the detours along Route 37.

Roadwork is weather permitting.

