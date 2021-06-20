Maui News
Kaunoa Senior Services Offering Online Classes via Zoom in July
Kaunoa Senior Services is offering online classes via Zoom in June for seniors 55 years old and older.
Classes include:
- Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays
- Yoga at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays
- Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays
- Strength Training at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays
- Calligraphy at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
- Low-impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. on Thursdays
- Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. on Thursdays
- Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays
- Short Yang Tai Chi at 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays (experience required)
- Zumba at 11 a.m. on Fridays
- Sewing at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13
- Growing Tillandsias (air plants) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15
- Understanding the Cloud at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20
- Smart and Sustainable Garden Pest Control at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22
- Who Gets Tutu’s Handmade Quilts? at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27
- Crochet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27
Signed waivers are required for exercise classes.
For more information and to register call 270-7308 or 270-4310.
Kaunoa is a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.
