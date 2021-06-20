Listen to this Article 1 minute

Maui Now photo.

Kaunoa Senior Services is offering online classes via Zoom in June for seniors 55 years old and older.

Classes include:

Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays

Yoga at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays

Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays

Strength Training at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays

Calligraphy at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

Low-impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. on Thursdays

Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. on Thursdays

Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays

Short Yang Tai Chi at 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays (experience required)

Zumba at 11 a.m. on Fridays

Sewing at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13

Growing Tillandsias (air plants) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15

Understanding the Cloud at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20

Smart and Sustainable Garden Pest Control at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22

Who Gets Tutu’s Handmade Quilts? at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27

Crochet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27

Signed waivers are required for exercise classes.

For more information and to register call 270-7308 or 270-4310.

Kaunoa is a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.