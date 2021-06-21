Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 3.8 and 4.9, Waihuali Street and Kuihelani Highway, on Thursday, June 24 through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Māʻalaea: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 5.2 and 6.9, North Kīhei Road and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction near mile marker 19.8, Aholo Road, on Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, North Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.3 and 2.8, Kaiwahine Street and Līpoa Parkway, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation.

Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal system.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Haʻikū (24-hour/weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipiʻo Road, on Saturday, June 19 through Friday, June 25, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

Haʻikū (24/7, weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Saturday, June 19 through Friday, June 25, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.9 and 4.8, Hāliʻimaile Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and pavement markings.

Makawao (night work): Full side three-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 7.2, Makani Road and Makawao Avenue, on Thursday evening, June 24, through Friday morning, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side is contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

Makawao (night work): Full closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 6.7 and 7.8, Makawao Avenue and Haleakalā Highway intersection, on Tuesday evening, June 22, through Thursday morning, June 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. The intersection at Haleakalā Highway and Makawao Avenue will be completely closed each night so detours are in place at Makani Road intersection and Kula Highway intersection.

Makawao (weekend/night work): Two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 7.2 and 7.8, Makawao Avenue and Haleakalā Highway, on Friday evening, June 18, through Saturday morning, June 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side are contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

— Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, W Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Wednesday, June 23, through Friday, June 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.7, Maui Veterans “Mokulele” Highway and Keolani Place, on Wednesday, June 23, through Friday, June 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Note: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting