Maui News

Hawaiian Homestead Nonprofit Issues Food Sovereignty Grants

June 22, 2021, 8:12 AM HST
* Updated June 22, 8:15 AM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Homestead Community Development Corporation nonprofit has issued food sovereignty grants to more than 18 families so far in the second quarter of 2021, with 40 additional grants expected to be made to families on all islands over the next year.

“Grants are issued directly to families to support backyard gardens, edible landscapes or other subsistence activities across the pae ʻāina, and even fishing,” said Vaipuarii Tapiero-Kight, a program manager leading the project. “Small investments like these food sovereignty grants can yield food all year round, creating more and more food secure ʻohana, one family at a time.”

The HCDC Food Sovereignty program creates access to resources either in the form of grants or loans to invest capital in family-based food production. Under the program, families receive financial assessments, savings plans and grant funding to grow healthy foods, whether through conventional gardens or installing small aquaponics systems and in many cases, planting food-producing trees

PC: Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations

“This program is so perfect for us in the Kahikinui homestead,” said Donna Sterling, a food sovereignty grant recipient. “Being off-grid, food security and self-sufficiency is key.” Sterling purchased sheep with her food sovereignty grant and took out a modest loan to install a comfort shed to add to her 12-acre kuleana homestead on Maui.

The HCDC Food Sovereignty program is funded in part by the Native American Agriculture Fund, created from cy pres funds awarded in the Keepseagle v Vilsack litigation. NAAF is committed to investing in Native agriculture to support Native ranchers, farmers, fishers and champions of food self-sufficiency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“NAAF is not only funding programs here in Hawaii on our trust lands but is sharing successful systems in other areas of the country that we are learning from too,” said Faisha Solomon, HCDC Deputy Director. “The partnership with NAAF comes at an excellent time, as we pivot to address the food insecurity of all of Hawaii.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To apply for a food sovereignty grant, contact Vaipuarii Tapeiro-Kight or Rolina Faagai, at [email protected] Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1TravisMathew Expands to South Maui with New Store at The Shops at Wailea 2Filming of “NCIS: Hawai‘i” Begins on O‘ahu 3June 21, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 14 Cases; State Vaccination Rate Now 57% 4Maui County Hotels Doing Better in May 2021 than May 2019 in Two Categories 5Ohio Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Travel Quarantine 6Gov. Ige Intends to Veto 28 Bills