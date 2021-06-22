Maui News

Maui County Airports to Receive $31.8 Million to Support Pandemic Recovery

June 22, 2021, 9:21 AM HST
A
Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021. Photo by JD Pells
Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021. Photo by JD Pells

Hawai‘i airports will receive more than $144 million in new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March. The new funding will help support airports that have experienced severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Hawai‘i airport workers and the entire airline industry have taken a significant hit during this crisis,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), who announced the funding today.

Sen. Schatz, who serves at the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing said, “This new federal funding will support salaries for workers and help our airports recover.”

The flexible funding can be used to pay for operational and other costs. The more than $144 million in funding for Hawai‘i airports includes:

  • $14.5 million for airports on Kauai;
  • $74.4 million for airports on Oahu;
  • $1.3 million for airports on Molokai;
  • $1.3 million for Lanai Airport;
  • $29.2 million for airports on Maui; and
  • $24 million for airports on Hawai‘i Island.

Comments

