Pictured: UHMC Baking Student Jose Antonio Rodriguez Gomez

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program’s advanced baking students are hard at work this summer, offering pastries to the public for sale at their storied “Back Door Bake Shop.”

The shop is open this Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s Laminated and Sweet Doughs week and pre-packed boxes of six, and a baker’s dozen (13 items) are priced at $20 and $40, respectively.

The six-piece box includes regular croissant, pain au chocolate, sticky bun, Danish pastry, coffee cake, and mixed berry muffin. The baker’s dozen box (13 pieces) includes all of the above, plus ham and cheese croissant, two extra Danish pastries, hazelnut snail, sweet roll with raisins, chocolate cherry muffin, and a travel cake.

Payment in full in advance required.















Note:

This is a pre-paid system and only VISA and MASTERCARD are accepted.

Customers can order until the cut off time of Thursday, June 24 at 3 p.m.

Supplies are limited to 50 six-piece boxes and 50 13-piece boxes

Customers do not need an account to log-in.

The Back Door Bake Shop is unable to accommodate substitutions or special orders.

Pick up is Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the “back door” of the Pā‘ina Building on the UHMC Campus in Kahului.

Program Coordinator and Pastry Chef Teresa Shurilla, said students and faculty are grateful for the community’s continued support, noting that all proceeds go back into the UHMC Culinary Arts Program.