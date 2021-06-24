Loco Moco. PC: Kīhei Caffe.

Lahaina Gateway, West Maui’s largest outdoor shopping center, welcomes Maui eatery Kīhei Caffe to their tenant roster. The Lahaina Gateway location marks the first expansion for the restaurant, which opened its doors in South Maui in 1998.

Kīhei Caffe Lahaina features their original menu favorites including the popular Loco Moco, Pork Fried Rice, Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes, Prime Steak Burgers, salads and wraps. Guests can also enjoy a variety of beverages including freshly squeezed juice, coffee drinks, smoothies and blended drinks.

The new restaurant takes over 4,374 square feet of space in a corner location by the intersection of Honoapi’ilani Highway and Keawe Street. The restaurant’s design concept is inspired by the tropical roadside fruit and farm stands found around the island.

“We are excited to welcome a landmark Maui eatery to Lahaina Gateway,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager/Vice President Property Management. “The addition of Kīhei Caffe Lahaina is part of our ongoing revitalization of Lahaina Gateway, and we are proud to continue expanding our dining offerings with this long-standing Maui local resident and visitor favorite.”

Other eateries at Lahaina Gateway include: Moku Roots, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers and Island Cream Co. Merchandise and service retailers include: Foodland Farms, Ross Dress for Less, Ace Hardware, Local Motion, Claire’s Boutique, David’s Happy Nails, Galan Sports Chiropractic, Central Pacific Bank, Lei Floor & Window Covering, Mahina Boutique, Minit Medical, Supercuts, Spectrum, Rainbow Dialysis Lahaina, Verizon and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Lahaina Gateway is also home to a weekly craft show, The Maui Gift & Craft Fair, held every Sunday.

Kīhei Caffe Lahaina is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.