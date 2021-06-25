West Side

Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light winds today and Saturday will bring hot and humid daytime weather along with afternoon clouds and sea breezes. Trade winds make a return Sunday with more comfortable conditions, and showers will focus over windward and mountain areas.

Discussion

A surface ridge just north of the islands will bring generally light southeast flow today. Expect light winds this morning to transition to sea breezes in the late morning through the afternoon with clouds and limited showers building over the interior sections. Overnight, gentle land breezes will diminish cloud cover over the islands. Sensible daytime weather conditions will feel hotter and more humid during the light wind regime. Saturday, light winds look to remain over the western islands while gentle trade winds try to push into to Maui County and the Big Island. Sea breezes will remain prevalent over Kauai and Oahu, as well as leeward locations of the eastern islands. By Sunday, the ridge’s forecast location is far enough north for moderate trade winds to prevail across the state. Showers will refocus over windward areas and mountain slopes.

Aviation

A surface ridge is about 160 nm N of Kauai this early Friday morning. It is expected to drift slowly toward the islands through the rest of today. The east- southeast low level winds below 5k feet will be the main stay for today, while the Big Island continues under a weak trade wind flow.

Considerable cloudiness covering the lower elevation of the Big Island last night has given way to scattered to locally broken coverage. There is a line of moderate showers extending from west of Kamuela, across Kawaihae, to 15 miles west into the adjacent waters. The line will be dissipating in an hour or so. Otherwise, showers are very widely dispersed over the windward and leeward waters with tops between 9 and 12k feet.

Light winds over land means an onshore sea breeze. This will result in cloudiness and isolated to scattered showers over the interior and lee areas of the smaller islands, and mainly the lee side of the Big Island. Otherwise, VFR is the prevailing flying weather for today. Do expect some brief MVFR conditions with those showers.

No AIRMETS are expected through at least 04z.

Marine

A high far northeast of the area, and a ridge 150 to 200 miles north of the state, is driving light to locally moderate easterly trade winds across local waters. Little change is expected into early Sunday. The high will begin to strengthen later Sunday and Monday, and trade winds are expected to increase across the area.

Lows passing by far north of the area will continue to produce small, out of season, short period northwest swells through the remainder of the week and on into the middle of next week, keeping surf above typical summertime flat levels. A series of small south and southeast swell is expected throughout the forecast period, with a slightly larger south swell possible late Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the lack of significant trade winds over and upwind of the area, surf will remain small along east facing shores, with increasing surf possible next week as trade winds strengthen.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

