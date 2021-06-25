Morgan Bocon. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Morgan Bocon.

Bocon was reported missing on Thursday evening. Police say she was last seen in the area of Munoz Street in Makawao on June 17, 2021. Her family reported the last contact with her was on the evening of June 17, 2021, via telephone.

Police say Bocon’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being, saying the length of time that has passed since her last contact is unusual. Police say Bocon may be vulnerable/at-risk.

According to police, Bocon may be in the area of Haʻikū or associating with the houseless community in Lahaina.

Bocon is described as, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo of cursive-type writing on her left arm. It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400; or call 911 if it is an emergency, and refer to MPD report #21-022137.