Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems, Papa Ola Lōkahi Set To Receive $18 Million

June 25, 2021, 9:43 AM HST
Hui No Ke Ola Pono, the Native Hawaiian Health Care System.

Five Native Hawaiian Health Care Systems and Papa Ola Lōkahi, which coordinates health care programs and services for Native Hawaiians, will receive a total of $18.2 million in federal funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a $1.2 million increase from last year.

The funding, provided through the Native Hawaiian Health Care Program. Supporters say it will help more Native Hawaiians get access to health education, promotion, disease prevention, and basic primary care services.

US Senator Schatz Brian. PC: Official headshot

“Thousands of Native Hawaiian families across the state rely on these clinics for health care. This year, we were able to secure additional funding, which means these clinics will have the resources to help even more people connect with their doctors and get the health care they need,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The grant totals include the following:

  • Hui Mālama Ola Na Oiwi on Hawai‘i Island: $3,134,982
  • Hui No Ke Ola Pono on Maui: $3,431,410
  • Hoʻola Lāhui Hawai‘i on Kauaʻi: $3,167,651
  • Nā Puʻuwai on Molokaʻi: $2,661,902
  • Ke Ola Mamo on Oʻahu: $3,249,120
  • Papa Ola Lōkahi: $2,554,935

Schatz has led efforts in the Senate to deliver federal resources to the Native Hawaiian community, including the NHHCS. In addition to securing this increase in annual funding for the NHHCS, he successfully secured $20 million for the NHHCS in COVID-19 relief funding from the American Rescue Plan in March.

