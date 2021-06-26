Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2021

June 26, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:57 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:38 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:19 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:39 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 05:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Lows passing by far north of the area will continue to produce small, out of season, short period northwest swells into the middle of next week, keeping surf above typical summertime flat levels. The peak of these swells is expected today with a gradual decline into next week. A series of small south and southeast swells is expected throughout the forecast period, with a slightly larger south swell possible late Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the lack of significant trade winds over and upwind of the area, surf will remain small along east facing shores, with increasing surf possible next week as trade winds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
