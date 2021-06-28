The 20th Anniversary Production of Damien, written by Aldyth Morris and starring Vinnie Linares, will be the first live theatrical show in 16 months at ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei. Photo Courtesy: ProArts Playhouse

ProArts and Oh Boy Productions present the 20th Anniversary Production of Damien, the playhouse’s first theatrical show in 16 months due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production, written by Aldyth Morris and starring Vinnie Linares, will have six performances: July 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 pm, and matinees July 18 and 25 at 3 pm at the playhouse at 1280 S. Kīhei Road in the Azeka Center in Kīhei. A 20-minute optional question and answer session will follow performances on July 18 and 23.

Damien is Morris’s beloved ode to the indomitable nature of the human spirit found in Father Damien, the sainted priest of Moloka‘i. In the play, Father Damien is awakened from his deathly slumber, journeying through his turbulent and compelling life while answering his detractors and critics, and eventually returning home again.

Linare returns to his theatrical home at ProArts after lauded turns as Damien throughout the islands, the mainland and Europe, including at Kalaupapa. It will be the 20th Anniversary of a performance the Maui News called “more than theater. It is an affirmation of how powerful devotion can be.”

Tickets are $30 for the 70-minute production with no intermission and pre-ordered concessions. For those for whom price is an issue, check out our Access for All initiative, brought to you in part by the Langer Family and by Ray Chin. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 808-463-6550 or going to www.ProArtsMaui.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For detailed information on our Safety Procedures and Protocols, click HERE.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For those who are unable to attend the live run of the show, tickets are still available to view the show in its online version at our Online Show Ticket page. The online show will be released within a month of the live run.