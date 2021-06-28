Maui News

Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Hit-And-Run on Makani Road, Maui

June 28, 2021, 5:39 AM HST
* Updated June 28, 12:42 PM
12 Comments
A 52-year-old Kula woman suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle while she was walking on the side of Makani Road in Makawao, Sunday night. Police say the vehicle operator fled the scene without providing assistance to the pedestrian.

The incident was reported at around 8:10 p.m. on June 27, about 143 feet northeast of Haleakalā Highway.

A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle turned northeast onto Makani Road from Haleakalā Highway and traveled onto the grass shoulder, colliding the pedestrian.

At this time Maui Police Vehicle Homicide Unit investigators are actively working the case to determine who was driving the vehicle that fled from the scene. The vehicle make, model and year is under investigation, but police say they are looking for a vehicle with fresh damages to the passenger side front grill and headlight area.

The involvement of speed, alcohol and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ehlers of the MPD Traffic Division-Vehicle Homicide Unit at 808-244-6364.

To date Maui County has had five traffic fatalities compared to six the same time as last year.

