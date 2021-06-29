The Maui Police Department Vehicle Homicide Crash Investigators are looking for a vehicle involved in a Near-Fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred on Makani Road in Makawao, Sunday.

Below is a chart for the possible Make/Model/Year of the vehicle involved with this collision.

The vehicle color and license plates remain unknown at this time. The last known direction of travel for this vehicle was Northeast (Haʻikū direction) on Makani Road on June 27, 2021, at approximately 8:10 p.m.

The responsible vehicle has a broken right front turn signal light assembly (passenger side) and possible damages to the vehicle’s hood.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ehlers of the MPD Traffic Division-Vehicle Homicide Unit at 808-244-6364 or Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.