Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:01 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 06:43 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 02:07 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 06:48 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 11:44 AM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small pulses from the west-northwest to north will maintain small surf along north and west facing shores through early next week. The largest of these swell is slated for this Friday. A series of south swell is set to roll in through early next week. One of the two of the larger pules is due in tonight with a period of 16 seconds. The second pulse is a long 19 second period slated to arrive Sunday. This swell is likely to produce a significant increase in surf heights along south facing shores, just in time for the 4th of July celebration. Strengthening trade winds mean the surf along the east will be on the rise, but staying below high surf advisory. Certainly the waters will be becoming dangerously rough and choppy, especially over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




