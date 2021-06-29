Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:01 AM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:43 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:07 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 06:48 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 11:44 AM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small pulses from the west-northwest to north will maintain small surf along north and west facing shores through early next week. The largest of these swell is slated for this Friday. A series of south swell is set to roll in through early next week. One of the two of the larger pules is due in tonight with a period of 16 seconds. The second pulse is a long 19 second period slated to arrive Sunday. This swell is likely to produce a significant increase in surf heights along south facing shores, just in time for the 4th of July celebration. Strengthening trade winds mean the surf along the east will be on the rise, but staying below high surf advisory. Certainly the waters will be becoming dangerously rough and choppy, especially over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.