Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 06:48 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 11:44 AM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:20 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 02:55 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 09:01 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new south swell building this morning will likely peak tonight, then slowly subside through Friday. A larger south swell is expected to arrive on Independence Day and peak late Monday into Tuesday. Surf from this swell could reach advisory levels over the holiday weekend. A small northwest swell is expected Friday into Saturday. Strengthening trade winds may bring an increase of choppy surf along east facing shores late this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with E winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.