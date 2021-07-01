Maui News

HTA Supports Merrie Monarch Festival Broadcast and Pop-Up Mākeke

July 1, 2021, 10:28 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua Hula: He Kau No Hiʻiakaikapoliopele Nā Kumu Hula: Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla Moku: Kalihi Kai, Oʻahu. Photo Credit: Merrie Monarch Festival

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announced its support of the 58th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival broadcast and Season 3 of the Pop-Up Mākeke that will air during the festival.

This is the 11th year that HTA has been a sponsor of the Merrie Monarch Festival.

Due to restrictions because of COVID-19, this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival is not a public, in-person event. It will be aired on KFVE starting tonight, Thursday, July 1, and ending on Saturday, July 3. It will also be streamed worldwide from www.hawaiinewsnow.com beginning each night at 6 p.m. HST.

In addition, HTA is funding the digitization of past Merrie Monarch Festivals. The work is ongoing and expected to be completed by June 2022. 

HTA is also sponsoring the marketing and operational costs of the Pop-Up Mākeke, which is organized by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. It will feature many of the crafters and artisans who would normally sell their art in-person during the Merrie Monarch Festival. HTA helped to launch the first online Pop-Up Mākeke last year. The online marketplace was established during the pandemic to support Hawaii’s small business owners, particularly the Native Hawaiian-owned businesses, that depend heavily on community events, gatherings, craft fairs, and farmers markets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The live Pop-Up Mākeke shows air on KFVE and Hawaiʻi News Now’s Facebook page starting at 5 p.m. HST nightly before the hula competition starts. Visit www.popupmakeke.com for more information. 

Pop-Up Mākeke. Courtesy photo via County of Maui.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1215,148 Tourists to Maui in May 2021 Spent More than 251,655 Visitors in May 2019 2Short-Term Rental Home Caps Scheduled for Discussion in Committee 3Maui Fire Chief Says Last Day on the Job is “Bittersweet” 4Wish Granted: Nine-Year-Old Battling Kidney Disease Leaves Mark on Maui 5June 30, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 56 Cases; 1 Death 6UH: Hawaiʻi Hit Hard by Wild Pigs Threats