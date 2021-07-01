Maui News

Maui Set to Get Federal Funds to Help Purchase Three Battery Electric Buses

July 1, 2021, 11:39 AM HST
* Updated July 1, 1:48 PM
4 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A new Flyer 40-foot Xcelsior Charge electric bus was on Oʻahu this week for a demonstration. The zero-emission bus features 550kWh batteries. PC: Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director, Department of Transportation Services – City and County of Honolulu.

A total of $5.15 million in new federal funding will go to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation for the purchase of battery electric buses and charging infrastructure on Maui, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island.

The funds will allow for go toward the purchase of three new electric busses in each of the counties identified. The new buses will replace diesel buses that have reached the end of their useful life.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) made the funding announcement saying, “Electric buses make our air cleaner, our roads quieter, and reduce the operating costs of our public transit.” Sen. Schatz, who serves as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing said, “Hawai‘i has been a leader in clean energy, and this new federal funding will make it easier for people to get around, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.”

He said the funds will help move the state closer to its goal of decarbonizing its economy by 2045.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation received this grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Grant Program, which supports transit agencies across the country working to convert their fleets to zero-emission and low-emission alternatives.

All electric, zero-emission Proterra Catalyst bus was brought to Maui in April 2018 for a three-day trial run. PC: file County of Maui

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (4)
Trending Now
1215,148 Tourists to Maui in May 2021 Spent More than 251,655 Visitors in May 2019 2Short-Term Rental Home Caps Scheduled for Discussion in Committee 3Maui Fire Chief Says Last Day on the Job is “Bittersweet” 4Wish Granted: Nine-Year-Old Battling Kidney Disease Leaves Mark on Maui 5June 30, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 56 Cases; 1 Death 6UH: Hawaiʻi Hit Hard by Wild Pigs Threats