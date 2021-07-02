#HiGotVaccinated Week No. 3 winners: (top R to L) Amy Yamashiro; Jolene Mears. (bottom R to L) Kimberly Harai; Luiza Pentz; and Les Matsumoto of Pāʻia, Maui.

Six Hawaii residents were selected as winners of the week three #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway.

Amy Yamashiro of Pearl City – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

Leslie Matsumoto of Pāʻia, Maui – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points

Jolene Mears of Kailua-Kona – Two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines

Kimberly Harai of Mililani – Roundtrip ticket on American Airlines

Danielle Megrdichian of Honolulu – Roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Luiza Pentz of Honolulu – Roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

“I feel super lucky and excited to win! I got vaccinated because I wanted my family to get vaccinated and I wanted to help protect them and myself,” Kimberley Harai said.

“I chose to get vaccinated with my entire ohana so that we can safely resume traveling again, and to protect the most vulnerable members in our community,” Jolene Mears said.

The Independent Hawaiʻi Accounting Firm Accuity LLP serves as the official contest verification service to ensure winners are selected fairly and according to the official contest rules.

The final 83 winners’ names were drawn Thursday, July 1 and will be announced later in July. More than 250,000 individuals registered for the chance to win prizes in the month of June.

Earlier this week, organizers announced that the incentives campaign will be extended into July. New prizes will be listed at HIGotVaccinated.com on July 12. The campaign will continue until July prize winners are announced on Friday, August 20. Many of the deals and discounts will also be extended into July.

The #HIGotVaccinated campaign is supported by Adventist Health Castle, ConnectWorks, H&B Marketing, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, Humana, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Maui Health, MDX Hawaiʻi, The Queen’s Health Systems, and the generous support of Hawaiʻi’s business community.