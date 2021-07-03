Maui Surf Forecast for July 03, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
Swell Summary
Small background south swell will remain through tonight. Long period forerunners of a larger south swell will build Sunday, and south shore surf may exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold of 8 feet Monday and Tuesday. The swell will slowly decline Wednesday through next Friday. Rough trade wind generated seas will increase slightly as winds peak through Sunday, followed by a drop back to seasonal average early next week. Small surf along north facing shores will get a slight boost today and Sunday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com