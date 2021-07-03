Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 03, 2021

July 3, 2021, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 12:00 PM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 05:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:06 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 04:45 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Small background south swell will remain through tonight. Long period forerunners of a larger south swell will build Sunday, and south shore surf may exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold of 8 feet Monday and Tuesday. The swell will slowly decline Wednesday through next Friday. Rough trade wind generated seas will increase slightly as winds peak through Sunday, followed by a drop back to seasonal average early next week. Small surf along north facing shores will get a slight boost today and Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
