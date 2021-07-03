Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 12:00 PM HST. Low 1.3 feet 05:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:06 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:45 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Small background south swell will remain through tonight. Long period forerunners of a larger south swell will build Sunday, and south shore surf may exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold of 8 feet Monday and Tuesday. The swell will slowly decline Wednesday through next Friday. Rough trade wind generated seas will increase slightly as winds peak through Sunday, followed by a drop back to seasonal average early next week. Small surf along north facing shores will get a slight boost today and Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.