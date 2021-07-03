Maui Arts & Entertainment
The Shops at Wailea Welcomes Maui Classic Cruisers on Fourth of July
July 3, 2021, 9:30 AM HST
* Updated June 30, 12:21 PM
* Updated June 30, 12:21 PM
The Shops at Wailea welcomes Maui Classic Cruisers from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 where 35-40 classic and vintage cars will be parked outside Island Gourmet Markets.
Organizers say the event will provide “an afternoon of food and fun this Independence Day… where guests can admire the cars and speak with the owners.”
Health protocols including social distancing, mask-wearing and hand sanitizing will be enforced for the safety and comfort of all guests.
