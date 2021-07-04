Image Courtesy of MANAOLA Hawai’i website.

Hawaiian Electric and luxury Hawaiian fashion label MANAOLA Hawaiʻi launched pre-sales of a new environmentally-conscious bath and body collection as a fundraiser for Aloha United Way.

Five gift options from MANAOLA’s “Lei Puakenikeni” collection – priced at $22 to $56 – is available for pre-order through the pop-up Mākeke website until July 31 and orders fulfilled in October.

“All proceeds from the sales will benefit AUW’s ALICE Fund, which brings together people, resources and sustainable solutions to help make the community stronger and more resilient.”

The Lei Puakenikeni Collection uses only sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients, natural fragrance, and biodegradable packaging for the special made-in-Hawaiʻi line that also is cruelty-free and vegan. Product samples will be available at MANAOLA locations in Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers and pre-sale orders also taken in-stores.

The fundraiser items include a coconut and soy-based candle ($22), a bath set featuring shampoo and conditioner bars ($26), a home diffuser with bamboo reeds ($44), a gift set with a bath bar soap and shampoo and conditioner bars in a jute bag ($50) and a gift set with a bath bar soap, moisturizing body lotion and candle in a jute bag ($56).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are always looking for fresh and creative ways to support AUW and our community, and we sought out MANAOLA because they embrace the same commitment to communities, Hawaiian culture, sustainability and customer service that we also value,” said Bob Krekel, Hawaiian Electric business process and continuous improvement manager and employee fundraising committee chair. “MANAOLA also is known for high quality and innovation and we’re proud to collaborate with them on a new product debut and fundraiser. Together, we’re hoping for a successful campaign that will lift up our community through these challenging times and help build a resilient Hawaiʻi.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The debut of a bath and body collection by MANAOLA marks a new venture for the innovative fashion house known for its indigenous artistry and an opportunity to support a local small business on Hawaiʻi Island while giving back to the community. The new line also elevates the exotic, sweet-scented puakenikeni flower which holds deep significance for the brand’s founder, Manaola Yap.

“The collection was inspired by beautiful memories of his tūtū and the acts of kindness, generosity, love and aloha, which is our way of life,” said Zachary Pang, CEO of MANAOLA Hawaiʻi. “When Hawaiian Electric contacted MANAOLA to collaborate on creative ways to kākoʻo (support) our local community through Aloha United Way, the answer was simple, together is the only way we can thrive as a community. It is especially important for us to support the Native Hawaiian community and through the ALICE initiative, we are able to reach nonprofit agencies that serve these community members through programs that honor culture, build skills and increase access to resources.”

The ALICE initiative refers to asset limited income constrained employed individuals who are hardworking Hawaiʻi residents that work full-time, sometimes many jobs and still live paycheck to paycheck. Funds raised will benefit programs designed to help residents with increased earning potential and/or reduced household expenses; improved access to social service benefits and community resources; and development of financial capability and “soft skills.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These are often the first steps a family can take toward stronger economic footing. If we want to rebuild our communities so they are better and more equitable than before, we believe it’s important to help those who are struggling to make ends meet and living on the edge of poverty,” said Emmaly Calibraro, vice president of resource development and donor relations at AUW. She noted that before the pandemic reached Hawai‘i, 42% of the population was ALICE or living in poverty. Estimates put that number at 59% post-pandemic.

“We want to thank Hawaiian Electric and MANAOLA for creating this fundraiser that will ultimately benefit those who need it most. We continue to be encouraged by each organization’s creativity and utmost commitment to building Hawai‘i’s communities,” added Calibraro.