Maui Election

Names of Three Finalist Sent to Governor for House District 13 Vacancy

July 4, 2021, 12:59 AM HST
(R to L) Claire Kamalu Carroll; Linda Clark; and Stacy Helm Crivello.

The members of the Maui County Democratic Party’s House District 13 selection body selected three names to send to Governor David Ige for his consideration to fill the House vacancy created by the appointment of Lynn DeCoite to the Hawaiʻi State Senate. The three finalists include:

  • Claire Kamalu Carroll of Hāna, Maui, who is a boardmember for the Hāna Community Association, Project Hoʻomana, and Early Childhood Strategies Team 4, and the Soil and Water Conservation District of East Maui;
  • Linda Clark of Kaupō, Maui, who is President of the Kaupō Community Association and a has served as a volunteer club leader for 4H; and
  • Stacy Helm Crivello of Molokaʻi, who is a former County Councilmember and community advocate;

These three names were chosen from a pool of five total applicants. These three names were formally transmitted to Gov. Ige on Saturday afternoon via an electronic letter. The Governor now has until Monday, Aug. 16 to select one of these individuals to serve as the next State House Representative from House District 13.

“We are proud to send the names of three accomplished women with deep community roots to Governor Ige for his consideration,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi, “Each has proven experience as a grassroots leader, which will surely serve the ‘canoe district’ well.”

“Today’s selection process was grassroots democracy in action. All three candidates are a leader in their unique community, and each possesses a background of service and interests that will help them to be an effective advocate for the needs of District 13,” said Jonathan Starr, Chair of the Democratic Party’s House District 13 Council on Saturday.

The meeting, which was conducted over Zoom and broadcast over Facebook live, was held on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. All 28 members of the selection body participated, and each was entitled to vote for up to three of the prospective candidates.

