Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-period south-southwest swell will produce elevated surf along south facing shores through Wednesday. This south-southwest swell will gradually lower from Thursday into next weekend. Small northwest swells are expected early this week, which will likely keep surf just above typical summertime flat conditions along most north facing shores into Wednesday. Breezy easterly trade winds will continue to produce slightly elevated, choppy surf along east facing shores through this evening. As the trades weaken, expect surf along east facing shores to gradually trend downward from Tuesday into next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
