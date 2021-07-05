Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 7-10 8-12 8-12 8-12 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 01:08 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:42 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 10:44 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:50 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period south-southwest swell will produce elevated surf along south facing shores through Wednesday. This south-southwest swell will gradually lower from Thursday into next weekend. Small northwest swells are expected early this week, which will likely keep surf just above typical summertime flat conditions along most north facing shores into Wednesday. Breezy easterly trade winds will continue to produce slightly elevated, choppy surf along east facing shores through this evening. As the trades weaken, expect surf along east facing shores to gradually trend downward from Tuesday into next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.