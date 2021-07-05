Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2021

July 5, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
8-12 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 01:08 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:42 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 10:44 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:50 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:38 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period south-southwest swell will produce elevated surf along south facing shores through Wednesday. This south-southwest swell will gradually lower from Thursday into next weekend. Small northwest swells are expected early this week, which will likely keep surf just above typical summertime flat conditions along most north facing shores into Wednesday. Breezy easterly trade winds will continue to produce slightly elevated, choppy surf along east facing shores through this evening. As the trades weaken, expect surf along east facing shores to gradually trend downward from Tuesday into next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Police Seek Public Help in Alleged Assault in Wailuku  2Breaking: Pilot Program Offers Shuttle Service from Airport to Resort Areas on Maui  3Vaccination Exemption Program Set to Launch July 8 for Hawai‘i-Bound Travelers  4Two Rescued From Downed Cargo Aircraft off Kalaeloa, Oʻahu  5Young Maui Professionals Yamashita, Miyake & Leahey Named To 40 Under 40 List  6New Reservation System at Haleakalā Cabins “Booked Solid” Within Minutes