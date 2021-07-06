Hana Arts is one of several nonprofits that is receiving additional grant money from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for programs designed to strengthen Native Hawaiians’ connections to family, culture and land. Photo Courtesy: Hana Arts

Due to a budget reallocation approved by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Board of Trustees, an additional $394,588 in grants was awarded to projects designed to strengthen Native Hawaiians’ connections to family, culture and land.

On Maui, Hana Arts was awarded an additional $23,507 bringing its total Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) grant to $50,000 for its “Empowering East Maui Youth through Arts and Culture Education” project. Through arts and culture, the project’s goal is to empower East Maui youth by hosting classes, workshops and events that enhance education, confidence and quality of life for this mostly Hawaiian demographic.

On Kauaʻi, a new $50,000 grant was awarded to protect iwi kupuna at Polihale, an area where recreational use and illegal activities are desecrating Hawaiian burials.

On Oʻahu, $148,775 was awarded to Salvation Army Family Treatment Services to help ‘ohana that have experienced family trauma, addiction and mental illness. Native Hawaiian mothers will engage in programming centered around the integration of cultural beliefs, concepts and practices that enhance healing for the entire family.

“These grants are a part of OHA’s effort to increase its total community investment to benefit Native Hawaiians and the larger community,” OHA Board Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey said. “So far in 2021, OHA has awarded more than $4.5 million in grants for ʻAhahui events, Iwi Kupuna and Repatriation, Homesteads, ʻOhana and Community Programs, COVID-19 Impact and Response, Kūlia, and Native Hawaiian Teacher Education. Statewide these grants will advance OHA’s strategic directions in the areas of education, health, housing and economic stability.”

For the first time in OHA’s 41-year history, a noncompetitive grant is being awarded to support Niʻihau residents with their COVID-19 and Native Hawaiian individual and ‘ohana-strengthening efforts.

The reallocation of funds allowed previously approved, but partially funded grants to receive increases in funding. They include:

Homestead Community Development Corporation: It will receive an additional $21,905 to increase its award to $75,000 for its “Homestead Advocacy Education Project,” which supports the capacity building of homestead associations by delivering homestead advocacy and educational seminars and inventory homestead priorities for advocacy.

Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture: It receives an additional $10,768 to increase its award to $134,309 for its “Kupu Ola Enhancement” project, which provides culture-based learning activities to Native Hawaiian students and families on the Wai‘anae Coast to further increase cultural grounding, parent engagement, sense of identity and academic achievement.

Big Island Substance Abuse Council: It receives an additional $118,832 bringing the total award to $150,000 for its “Therapeutic Living Re-Entry Program,” which provides therapeutic living treatment to adults previously incarcerated with the intention of providing wraparound services to support clients’ continued sobriety.

Hanalei River Heritage Foundation: It receives an additional $20,801 to bring its total grant award to $30,000 for its “O Wailua Kuʻu Kulaiwi” project, which provides Hawaiian language and culture classes to Hawaiian families on Kauaʻi experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity to build resilience to overcome adversity.

To read OHA’s Mana i Mauli Ola 15-year Strategic Plan that is guiding the organization in its service to the Native Hawaiian community, visit www.oha.org/strategicplan.