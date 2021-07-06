The Pacific Whale Foundation is offering a free week to try out its new membership program that encourages active participation in its marine conservation efforts. Photo credit: Pacific Whale Foundation.

The nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation is offering a free “trial run” from July 19-26 for its new membership program that encourages active participation in its marine conservation efforts.

The new membership experience includes exclusive access to virtual and live classes, workshops, Member-only events and priority registration for Talk Story webinars with Pacific Whale Foundation experts. Members also receive regular updates on the organization’s research, education and conservation efforts, a subscription to Pacific Whale Foundation’s Membership Portal, one-of-a-kind Member merchandise and priority boarding on PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessels.

There are 10 different membership packages suitable for myriad incomes and ages — from the Discovery level (age 17 and younger) to the Legacy level (age 60 and older). Under this evolved membership format, members can become ambassadors for positive change.

“This new membership program allows us to provide our supporters with the opportunity to join us in living our mission,” says PWF Interim Advancement Director Cynthia Lallo. “To be able to partner with our members to actively steward our environment is so exciting; it will take the unified power of many hands to save what we love.”

For more information on memberships or to become a Member for a Week, which includes a Talk Story webinar with PWF Conservation Coordinator Shelby Serra on July 22, visit www.PacificWhale.org/member.