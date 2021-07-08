Maui News

Mālama Maui Nui Hosts “Go Green Recycling” Event for West Maui on July 17, Appointments Required

July 8, 2021, 3:09 PM HST
* Updated July 8, 2:59 PM
Mālama Maui Nui hosts its next “Go Green Recycling” event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Lahaina.

The appointment-required event will be held at the parking lot mauka/behind the Lahaina District Court at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Go Green Recycling is a monthly, appointment-required, bulky-item recycling event for West Maui residents, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, AAAAA Rent-A-Space and the County of Maui’s Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.

Appointments to the event can be made online by filling out a request form on Mālama Maui Nui’s website. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

Go Green Recycling is a service that allows West Maui residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords).

