Huihui, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel’s new signature restaurant. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

A new signature oceanfront restaurant, Huihui, officially opened this week at the Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel. The completion is part of the hotel’s $75 million phase one property enhancement project.

With a brand-new menu conceived by Executive Chef Tom Muromoto, a KBH veteran of over 20 years, Huihui features unique Hawaiian dishes using fresh regional ingredients, emblematic of the diversity of the island across land and sea—from micro-greens and ‘ulu to venison, chicken and open sea fish. At Huihui, Chef Muromoto presents a fresh take on traditional Hawaiian cuisine and cooking methods.

Chef’s Laulau at Huihui. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

Huihui, meaning “star constellation” or “to join, intermingle, mix,” the 5,000 square-foot culinary venue serves as a gathering place for hotel guests and residents alike, providing a relaxed dining experience with unobstructed ocean views.

The culinary venue also serves as a Voyaging Academy for guests and local students alike, paying homage to Hawaiian traditions, including classic island cuisine and cooking methods, and the longstanding tradition of Hawaiian wayfinding.

“As a diver and a fisherman, I relish spending as much time as possible outdoors and along the beaches. My cooking, and thus the menu at Huihui, will be a reflection of the enduring Hawaiian connection between the land and the sea,” said Chef Muromoto. “We look forward to nourishing our guests, body and soul, with our modern fusion cuisine and spirited Hawaiian hospitality.”

Seafood at Huihui. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

Huihui’s focus is on Hawaiʻi regional cuisine, offering modern takes on classic island fare for all three meal periods. From micro-greens and ʻulu to venison, chicken and open ocean fish, Huihui’s menu is representative of Hawaiian cuisine across land and sea and symbolizes the height of what the islands have to offer.

A special ”ʻōlelo noʻeau” will be written atop each menu – unique for breakfast, lunch and dinner – introducing the inspiration and cohesion for that individual collection of dishes, setting the tone for the dining experience ahead.

Avo toast at Huihui. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

In the morning, guests can savor a cup of Huihui’s signature coffee blend, specially crafted by neighboring artisan roaster Maui ‘Oma Coffee, while enjoying signature dishes such as Poi French Toast and Hikina (sunrise) Bowl with Cocoa chia pudding, granola, chunks of fresh niu (coconut) maiʻa (banana), macadamia nuts with additional seasonal fruits & berries, or the Huihui Breakfast, chefʻs twist on avocado toast using Makawao avocado, kāmano lomi (salted salmon with onion and tomato), pickled ogo (seaweed) and red onion with nīoi (Hawaiian chili pepper) sauce, all served alongside a collection of freshly baked breads and pastries prepared in-house.

Miso Glazed Tofu Salad at Huihui. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

At lunchtime, dishes like the Molokaʻi Venison Burger and a Poke Holokai, a seafarer’s poke with fresh ʻōpelu (mackerel), papaʻi (crab) and tobiko (fish roe), take center stage, complemented by fusion appetizers Short Rib Bao and Pepeiao (wood ear mushrooms) and Pork Dumplings.

Island Fish Carpaccio at Huihui. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

As the sun begins to set, Huihui will offer Pau Hana in the lounge, with a selection of light bites served alongside the restaurant’s compelling collection of locally inspired cocktails, such as the Māmaki Old Fashioned, Lilikoʻi Mojito and Smoked Li Hing Margarita, and food-friendly wine list, which incorporates suggested menu pairings for each bottle.

Lilikoʻi Mojito. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

Dinner will showcase traditional Hawaiian cooking methods such as kōʻala (barbecue) preparations of New York steak and chicken, daily fresh catch in the lāwalu (wrapped in ti leaf and grilled) method, and Chef Muromoto’s signature Laulau with pork, chicken and cod steamed in lū’au (taro leaf).

Chef’s Laulau at Huihui. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

For dessert, diners can choose from Poi Malasadas with house made macadamia nut ice cream or a Banana Bread Ice Cream Sandwich.

Huihui ocean view. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

“As we look to revitalize Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel while retaining its warm and enduring soul, Huihui is emblematic of our devotion to our Hawaiian roots,” said General Manager Mike White. “We are eager to welcome travelers and locals to enjoy an authentically Hawaiian dining experience with compelling local cuisine, sweeping views of Kā‘anapali Beach and design inspired by the long-standing tradition of wayfinding. We believe that Huihui will further solidify our place as Hawai‘i’s Most Hawaiian Hotel.”

Huihui is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It’s casual poolside complement Welowelo is also open to the public.

Canoe crops. PC: Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

Hōloi i ka Pōʻino o ka ʻĀina Blessing

Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel held a pre-groundbreaking blessing of the land where Huihui now sits. Titled “Hōloi i ka Pōʻino o ka ʻĀina” which translates to “Cleanse the Misfortune of the Land,” the spiritual ceremony was conducted by Kumu Kaponoʻai Molitau, with the intent of clearing the earth of any negative energy that may be exposed prior to construction.